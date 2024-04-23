Tulip Fair Opens with 300 Varieties, 3 Million Flowers in Tonami, Toyama Pref.; Festival on Through May 5
15:06 JST, April 23, 2024
TOYAMA – A large-scale tulip festival kicked off Tuesday in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, with venues decorated with 3 million tulips of 300 varieties.
The Tonami Tulip Fair is supported by The Yomiuri Shimbun Hokuriku Branch Office and other organizations and is held annually in the city, which is known as one of the nation’s leading tulip production centers.
As of Tuesday, about 70% of the flowers were in bloom. The rest are expected to bloom around the end of April.
The fair will last until May 5.
