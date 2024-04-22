Penguins from Noto Region Doing Well at Tokyo Aquarium

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Magellanic penguins from Notojima Aquarium in Ishikawa Prefecture take a morning walk before the doors open at Sumida Aquarium in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Magellanic penguins that were evacuated from an aquarium damaged by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake are doing well at Sumida Aquarium in Sumida Ward, Tokyo.

The penguins used to be at Notojima Aquarium in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, however the quake on Jan. 1 damaged the aquarium’s waterpipes and other equipment. The animals have been evacuated to zoos and aquariums across the country. The Sumida Aquarium, which is part of the Tokyo Skytree Town complex, received seven Magellanic penguins on Feb. 1.

To help the penguins get used to the facility, the aquarium started taking them on walks. Now they even run up the stairs which they seemed scared of initially. Currently, the penguins are not part of a public exhibit, however the aquarium is considering displaying them in a large pool.

“I hope their lives here are good so that we’ll be able to return them in good health,” said a keeper.