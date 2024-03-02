Mie: Shima Spain Village Celebrates 30th Anniversary with New Attractions

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Parque Espana Parade show is seen at Shima Spain Village.

SHIMA, Mie — Shima Spain Village, a resort complex in Shima, Mie Prefecture, is holding a celebratory event to mark its 30th anniversary in April.

The event is called “Buen viaje! Kitto Saihakken,” Spanish and Japanese phrases that mean “Have a good trip. You’ll surely rediscover.” For the event, the Parque Espana Parade, a parade show featuring characters such as Don Quijote, was renewed for the first time in a decade. A flamenco show performed by Spanish dancers has also been renewed and started with the title “Opera Prima.”

Other attractions featuring popular virtual YouTubers Suo Sango and Hyakumantenbara Salome are also on offer, including an event where visitors collect stamps while walking around the theme park; a screening of the animation film “Sango to Salome no Marugoto Espana!” (Sango and Salome present the whole of Spain); and the sale of merchandise.

“The new parade is innovative in terms of both music and story and is a fitting tribute to our 30th anniversary,” said an executive of the theme park. “We’ve prepared a lot of exciting plans, so we hope you’ll support Shima Spain Village.”