Visitors Relish Playing in Snow at Iwate Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors stroll through an ice cave in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture on Jan.20

Visitors are enjoying the continuing sub-zero temperatures at nature experience facility Mahora Iwate in the Yabukawa district of Morioka in Iwate Prefecture. Known as one of the coldest places in Honshu, Yabukawa annually hosts the event “Mahora Iwate Ice World,” where people can stroll in a giant cave and play in the snow. The event runs through Feb. 25.

In addition to the 20-meter-long ice cave, a castle has been set up overlooking the venue from the second floor. The structure is illuminated at night with approximately 600,000 light bulbs. Visitors often frequent a bar counter made of ice and sit at a kotatsu, a traditional table with internal heating.