- Travel Spots
Red Plum Tree in Full Bloom at Western Japan’s Chorakuji Temple; Expected to Last Until Late January
2:00 JST, January 20, 2024
KIHOKU, Mie — Spring has arrived early this year, as a 300-year-old Japanese red plum tree is now in full bloom at Chorakuji temple in Kihoku, Mie Prefecture. According to the temple’s chief priest, the tree’s flowering period varies from year to year. The plum blossoms bloomed on Jan. 2 this year and are expected to last until around the end of January.
