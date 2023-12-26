- Travel Spots
Terrestrial Land Art Featuring Dragon Welcomes Visitors at Hitachi Seaside Park
14:57 JST, December 26, 2023
A large-scale work of land art featuring a dragon, the animal representing the 2024 Chinese calendar, has become an attraction for visitors to Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture.The artwork, about 30 meters long and 36 meters wide, was created over about two weeks, using about 600 kochia bushes, 20,000 pine cones and other items collected in the park. The work of art, which is also visible from the park’s Ferris wheel, will be on display through Jan. 8.
