Awaji Hotel Furnishes Guest Room with Kaiju Monsters; Decorations Commemorate 70th Anniversary of First Godzilla Movie

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The “Monster Land” guest room at Grand Chariot Big Dipper 135° in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture

AWAJI, Hyogo — An accommodation facility on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, opened a guest room furnished with kaiju monsters from the Godzilla movie series this month. The monsters are scattered all over the room from the bed and the walls to the bathroom.

Godzilla-themed curtains are seen at the “Monster Land” guest room

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first Godzilla movie, Grand Chariot Big Dipper 135° renovated one of its 23 cottages, which it dubbed “Monster Land.” The hotel, built by Pasona Group Inc. in 2018, is surrounded by nature on the grounds of Nijigen no Mori anime theme park, which currently has a life-size Godzilla-themed attraction called “Godzilla Interception Operation.”

A scene from a Godzilla movie is on the walls of the cottage, monsters cover the cushions and curtains and Mothra is stuck to the skylight. The bathroom is themed around the monster Biollante from the 1989 movie “Godzilla Vs Biollante.”

The bathroom at “Monster Land” featuring the monster Biollante

“Guests may find staying one night is not enough, thinking of the time needed to visit the Godzilla attraction as well,” Grand Chariot Manager Takanobu Yokoyama said. “We hope that guests have memorable experiences with the monsters.”

Accommodation for three people in a cottage starts at ¥56,063 per person per night and comes with two meals including tax and service charge. The stay would include lodging privileges such as original novelty goods and tickets to the Godzilla attraction.