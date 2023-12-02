- TRAVEL SPOTS
Santa Claus Coming to Pottery Town in Japan’s Saga Prefecture
18:36 JST, December 2, 2023
ARITA, Saga — Santa Claus is coming to town, again!
In Arita, Saga Prefecture, one of the nation’s major pottery production centers, life-sized Santa Claus dolls have been placed outdoors as part of an annual event for the Christmas season.
Eighteen life-sized dolls, each of which is about 1.2 meters tall, can be found at 15 kilns, a cafe and a cake shop in various poses. For example, two of them appear to be climbing up a chimney, while another can be found going up a ladder. Yet another is placed at a point 20 meters high above the ground.
This seasonal treat has been held since 2012 as an initiative led by potteries in the town. The event is being held through Dec. 25, and the life-sized dolls will be lit up at six locations from sunset to around midnight.
