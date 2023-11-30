Autumn in Full Swing in Kyoto

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Momiji maple leaves are dyed red and Bentendo appears to be floating on the other side of the leaves at Daigoji temple.

The trees in Kyoto are now turning deeper shades of red and yellow day by day, though they were slow to change color due to intense heat. The autumn leaves in the ancient capital are at their peak as momiji maple trees shine red in the late autumn sunlight and ginkgo trees decorate street corners with yellow. Even amid the newly termed “global boiling era,” the changing of seasons can still be felt by people.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Momiji maple leaves are reflected in the lit-up pond at Daikakuji temple.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Momiji maple leaves are seen on the ground at Gioji temple.