- TRAVEL SPOTS
Autumn in Full Swing in Kyoto
16:51 JST, November 30, 2023
The trees in Kyoto are now turning deeper shades of red and yellow day by day, though they were slow to change color due to intense heat. The autumn leaves in the ancient capital are at their peak as momiji maple trees shine red in the late autumn sunlight and ginkgo trees decorate street corners with yellow. Even amid the newly termed “global boiling era,” the changing of seasons can still be felt by people.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Kyoto Train Offers Passengers Journey Wrapped in Autumn Colors via Maple Tree Tunnel
-
Korea Craze in Japan Unlikely to End Anytime Soon; Shin-Okubo is a Hub of Korean Pop Culture, Food
-
Kintetsu Dept Store, Fujiya Open New Pekolicious Sweets Shop in Osaka
-
Nagasaki: Mom, Young Daughter Help Keep Mask-changing Chinese Art Alive
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace