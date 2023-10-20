Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
Tokyo’s Yomiuri Land Illumination Event Delights Visitors; LED Light Colors Evoke the Sea

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:14 JST, October 20, 2023

Millions of LED lights illuminate Yomiuri Land amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, on Thursday. This year’s iteration of the annual event was designed by world-renowned lighting designer Motoko Ishii. The Jewellumination event, which runs through April 7, uses about 6.5 million LED lights. Ishii added new colors reminiscent of the clear blue sea this year as an expression of love and compassion for people and nature.

