First Snowcap on Mt. Fuji Observed 5 Days Later than Last Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mt. Fuji with its first snowcap of the season captured on Thursday at about 10 a.m. from a Yomiuri helicopter

KOFU — Mt. Fuji was seen snowcapped for the first time this season on Thursday morning, five days later than last year and three days later than an average year according to the Kofu Local Meteorological Office in Yamanashi Prefecture.

An official from the meteorological office in Kofu visually confirmed the first snowcap around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Also, the city of Fujiyoshida, at the base of Mt. Fuji, separately declared the arrival of the first snow on the same day.

Early in the morning beside Lake Kawaguchi, residents and foreign tourists alike were captivated by the snow-capped Mt. Fuji.