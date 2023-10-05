- TRAVEL SPOTS
First Snowcap on Mt. Fuji Observed 5 Days Later than Last Year
12:52 JST, October 5, 2023
KOFU — Mt. Fuji was seen snowcapped for the first time this season on Thursday morning, five days later than last year and three days later than an average year according to the Kofu Local Meteorological Office in Yamanashi Prefecture.
An official from the meteorological office in Kofu visually confirmed the first snowcap around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Also, the city of Fujiyoshida, at the base of Mt. Fuji, separately declared the arrival of the first snow on the same day.
Early in the morning beside Lake Kawaguchi, residents and foreign tourists alike were captivated by the snow-capped Mt. Fuji.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy