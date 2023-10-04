Stripes of Colorful Cockscomb Flowers Roll across German Theme Park’s Fields in Chiba Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Cockscomb plants bloom at the Country Farm Tokyo German Village theme park in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture. The flowers taper toward their tips like rising flames. About 20,000 of the plants grow at the park, blooming in vibrant stripes of red, yellow and orange across the fields. “The geometric patterns up close and the carpet-like beauty of the whole are stunning,” said a 74-year-old woman who visited with her family. The flowers can be enjoyed until late November.