Nagano Pref. Group Cultivates Cosmos in Barley Field

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cosmos are in bloom in a former barley field in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture. A local community group launched an initiative to grow cosmos to promote more interaction between residents. In July, the group planted the seeds with Matsumoto University students and others in the 3,300-square-meter field after the wheat harvest. “We hope this will become a place where people can relax while looking at the flowers and feel at home,” the 73-year-old head of the group said. The flowers are expected to stick around through late September.