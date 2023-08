The Yomiuri Shimbun



A huge maze stands in a cornfield at Iwase Farm in Kagamiishi, Fukushima Prefecture. Visitors find their way out of the 2-kilometer-long maze formed by corn walls 3 meters high, answering quiz questions on the way. The maze is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until late September, when the corn is harvested.