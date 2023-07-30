Chilean Moai Statues Stand Guard in Japanese Town

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The second moai statue, left, and the first moai statue are seen in Minami-Sanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday.

Two moai statues, delivered to the town of Minami-Sanriku in Miyagi Prefecture from Chile as symbols of friendship, were placed side by side in a newly developed plaza near the town’s coast, and a commemorative ceremony held on Saturday.

Residents affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 hoped that the two statues, placed to overlook the town with the sea at their back just like the moai statues on Chile’s Easter Island, would witness their journey to recovery.

The exchanges began after an earthquake in 1960 off Chile that caused a tsunami which claimed 41 lives in Shizugawa (now Minami-Sanriku). The town asked Chile to create moai statues as symbols of “friendship and recovery.” The first statue, which is about 4 meters all, was erected in a coastal park in 1991.

The head of the first statue broke off and washed away in the tsunami in 2011. It was later found in rubble. Upon hearing this, the Chilean president at the time announced that a new moai statue would be donated. Sculptors from Easter Island crafted the second statue, which is about 3 meters tall, from the island’s stone, and it was presented to the town in 2013.

With the development of a plaza, the town decided to reattach the first moai’s head to its body and relocate the second moai from the shopping district to raise awareness about the importance of disaster preparedness.

“They are an important presence supporting our recovery,” said Kazuyoshi Kumagai, 68, the manager of a souvenir shop selling moai figurines in the shopping district. “We want them to continue watching over us.”

Immediately after the earthquake, students from the local Shizugawa High School (now Minamisanriku High School) made plates with drawings of moai and attached them onto police cars to cheer up the victims.

“The statues serve as a bridge of friendship with Chile,” said Kana Sato, 16, a second-year student from Minamisanriku High School who attended the ceremony.