Sunflowers Carpet Chiba Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:54 JST, July 25, 2023

A door frame in the middle of a sunflower field creates a dream-like scene at Akebonoyama Agriculture Park in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture. Under a clear blue sky, visitors were seen taking photos in the field of about 80,000 sunflowers, which park officials said will be in full bloom until the middle of the week.

