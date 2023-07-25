- TRAVEL SPOTS
Sunflowers Carpet Chiba Park
13:54 JST, July 25, 2023
A door frame in the middle of a sunflower field creates a dream-like scene at Akebonoyama Agriculture Park in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture. Under a clear blue sky, visitors were seen taking photos in the field of about 80,000 sunflowers, which park officials said will be in full bloom until the middle of the week.
