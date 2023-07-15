Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Miyazaki: ‘Yellowtail Mansion’ to Be Designated as National Important Cultural Property

Courtesy of the Nobeoka board of education
The Hidaka residence appears to “float” in Akamizu Bay in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:12 JST, July 15, 2023

NOBEOKA, Miyazaki — A residence locally known as the “yellowtail mansion” is expected to be designated as a national important cultural property.

The Hidaka residence was built by Kameichi Hidaka (1845-1917), who headed a group of yellowtail fishermen in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture. He made his fortune through a fishing method he invented and started building the house from 1887 by reclaiming the coast to make a fish-landing site.

Throughout the early 20th century, the building was repeatedly expanded and remodeled to its current architecture.

The Japanese-style building — a two-story wooden structure with a total floor space of 772 square meters — has a 20-tatami-mat hall, a back room with a view of the sea and mountains, and a kitchen where a large kamado stove remains. Next to the mansion sits a brick smokery where landed yellowtail were processed. The property conveys the liveliness of the bygone fishery industry.

Currently, Kameichi’s descendants live in the mansion and it is also used as a ryotei traditional Japanese restaurant.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING