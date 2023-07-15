- TRAVEL SPOTS
Miyazaki: ‘Yellowtail Mansion’ to Be Designated as National Important Cultural Property
11:12 JST, July 15, 2023
NOBEOKA, Miyazaki — A residence locally known as the “yellowtail mansion” is expected to be designated as a national important cultural property.
The Hidaka residence was built by Kameichi Hidaka (1845-1917), who headed a group of yellowtail fishermen in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture. He made his fortune through a fishing method he invented and started building the house from 1887 by reclaiming the coast to make a fish-landing site.
Throughout the early 20th century, the building was repeatedly expanded and remodeled to its current architecture.
The Japanese-style building — a two-story wooden structure with a total floor space of 772 square meters — has a 20-tatami-mat hall, a back room with a view of the sea and mountains, and a kitchen where a large kamado stove remains. Next to the mansion sits a brick smokery where landed yellowtail were processed. The property conveys the liveliness of the bygone fishery industry.
Currently, Kameichi’s descendants live in the mansion and it is also used as a ryotei traditional Japanese restaurant.
