- TRAVEL SPOTS
Beautiful Lotus Blooming in Fuchu, Tokyo
17:50 JST, July 7, 2023
The lotus in Shukei Pond at Kyodo no Mori Park in Fuchu, Tokyo, are blooming, delighting many visitors to the park.
According to the park’s management office, there are about 30 varieties of lotuses in the pond. The best time for viewing is expected to be until the end of the month.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
- (Update 2) Large Explosion in Shimbashi, Central Tokyo, 4 Injured
- 2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan