Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Beautiful Lotus Blooming in Fuchu, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:50 JST, July 7, 2023

The lotus in Shukei Pond at Kyodo no Mori Park in Fuchu, Tokyo, are blooming, delighting many visitors to the park.

According to the park’s management office, there are about 30 varieties of lotuses in the pond. The best time for viewing is expected to be until the end of the month.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING