Nagano Resort Welcomes Rainy Season with Colorful Umbrellas
15:06 JST, June 10, 2023
Visitors walk under colorful umbrellas at Harunire Terrace, a commercial facility in Nagano Prefecture’s Karuizawa Hoshino resort area. More than 100 umbrellas have been hung for the Karuizawa Umbrella Sky 2023 event so guests can enjoy the rainy season. “The blue umbrellas are pretty, and they make me feel good,” said Towa Onogi, 8, who was visiting with her family from Saitama Prefecture. The event is set to continue through July 9.
