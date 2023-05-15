Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
  • TRAVEL SPOTS

3.5 Mil. Rapeseed Flowers Bloom in Fukushima Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A visitor takes photographs at Sannokura Plateau in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

6:00 JST, May 15, 2023

KITAKATA, Fukushima — Around 3.5 million rapeseed flowers have reached peak bloom at the Sannokura Plateau in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture.

The 8-hectare area, located 650 meters above sea level and overlooking the Aizu Basin, bustled with activity Saturday as people strolled around and snapped pictures amid the carpet-like spread of yellow flowers.

A 45-year-old office worker visiting with her family from Koriyama in the prefecture, said, “The sight of the rapeseed blossoms moving in the wind is very moving.”

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING