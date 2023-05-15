3.5 Mil. Rapeseed Flowers Bloom in Fukushima Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A visitor takes photographs at Sannokura Plateau in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday.

KITAKATA, Fukushima — Around 3.5 million rapeseed flowers have reached peak bloom at the Sannokura Plateau in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture.

The 8-hectare area, located 650 meters above sea level and overlooking the Aizu Basin, bustled with activity Saturday as people strolled around and snapped pictures amid the carpet-like spread of yellow flowers.

A 45-year-old office worker visiting with her family from Koriyama in the prefecture, said, “The sight of the rapeseed blossoms moving in the wind is very moving.”