- TRAVEL SPOTS
3.5 Mil. Rapeseed Flowers Bloom in Fukushima Pref.
6:00 JST, May 15, 2023
KITAKATA, Fukushima — Around 3.5 million rapeseed flowers have reached peak bloom at the Sannokura Plateau in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture.
The 8-hectare area, located 650 meters above sea level and overlooking the Aizu Basin, bustled with activity Saturday as people strolled around and snapped pictures amid the carpet-like spread of yellow flowers.
A 45-year-old office worker visiting with her family from Koriyama in the prefecture, said, “The sight of the rapeseed blossoms moving in the wind is very moving.”
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Tokyo bookstore starts 24-hour operations