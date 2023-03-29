Tateyama Alpine Route Takes Shape Ahead of Tourist Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The winding Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route takes shape ahead of the spring tourist season in the snow-draped Northern Japanese Alps, which straddle Toyama and Nagano prefectures. The snow around the Murodo area on the route was about 5.6 meters deep as of Monday, according to Tateyama Kurobe Kanko Co. in Toyama, which manages the route. The company started to clear snow in the area around Tateyama Station at the foot of the mountains on Feb. 7. Snow-clearing work is currently underway in the Tengudaira area at an altitude of 2,300 meters. The company aims to open the route on April 15.