Pink Peach Flowers Bedizen Japan Mountain Village

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Pink peach flowers are seen in Higashi-Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday.

HIGASHI-CHICHIBU, Saitama — Pink peach flowers have hit full bloom in the village of Higashi-Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, delighting visitors to the village.

Local residents planted the peach trees about 20 years ago with the aim of utilizing dilapidated farmland. Now, about 2,000 of the trees adorn the mountainous village landscape.

“We came here in search of flowers to enjoy between the ume plum and cherry blossom seasons,” said Toshihiro Arai, a 67-year-old company employee visiting with his wife from Saitama City. “The blooms are so vivid.”

According to the village government, the flowers started blooming about a week earlier than usual due to the ongoing high temperatures.

The flowers will remain at their peak until around March 25.