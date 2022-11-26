- TRAVEL SPOTS
Okayama Castle reopens after major renovations
13:05 JST, November 26, 2022
OKAYAMA — Okayama Castle reopened on Nov. 3 after extensive renovations.
The castle was built in 1597. The black exterior of the tower keep led it to be dubbed “Crow Castle.”
A 1945 air raid on Okayama City, however, destroyed most of the structure including the tower. The castle tower was rebuilt with reinforced concrete in 1966.
In the latest major renovation, which began in June last year, the Okayama city government focused on seismic reinforcement of the tower and renewing its exhibits.
The entrance to the castle tower is in the basement, from which level visitors take an elevator up to the sixth floor. They then proceed down the stairs to view the themed exhibits on each floor.
There is also projection mapping on the first and fifth floors to help visitors learn about the castle.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Japan firms form new company for domestic production of next-generation semiconductors
- Ryosuke Yamada shows new side in drama thriller