Many happy returns: Tourists flock to Tokyo’s Asakusa district following easing of border restrictions

Overseas tourists and other visitors walk along Nakamisedori street in the Asakusa district of Tokyo on Sunday.

Visitors, including overseas tourists, throng the Asakusa district in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday. The area bustled on the first weekend following the easing of border control restrictions imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with people snapping photographs in front of Sensoji temple’s Kaminarimon gate and shopping along Nakamisedori street. A 30-year-old tourist from Germany who arrived in Japan on Friday said he had originally planned to attend the Tokyo Olympic Games last year and had eagerly awaited Japan’s reopening. The government scrapped the daily entry cap and lifted the ban on individual tourists from abroad on Oct. 11.