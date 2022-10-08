Trick or tram

The Yomiuri Shimbun



People ride in a tram car with jack-o’-lantern decorations for Halloween in Okayama City on Friday. The Okayama Electric Tramway Co. decorated the inside of its Chuggington street tram — modeled on the “Chuggington” train-themed television cartoon — and started the seasonal service on Friday. The decorated train runs on the Higashiyama and Seikibashi tram lines on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays for three runs a day.