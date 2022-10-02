Yokohama’s Chinatown celebrates 50th anniversary of Japan-China relations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People dressed as lions parade through Yokohama’s Chinatown on Saturday.

A parade featuring traditional Chinese dragon and lion dances was held Saturday in Yokohama’s Chinatown to celebrate China’s National Day and the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China.

The parade is held every year on Oct. 1, which is the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, but it was canceled the past three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the milestone in Japan-China relations was also celebrated.

A tourist from Kagoshima Prefecture said the parade was “very colorful and lively” as approximately 700 people, including local children, danced in the festive procession.