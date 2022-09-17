Nasu Royal Stout selected as World’s Best Stout at World Beer Awards 2022

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nasu Royal Stout, which was selected as the World’s Best Stout, is seen at Nasu Kohgen Beer in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on Thursday.

Nasu Royal Stout, produced by Nasu Kohgen Beer in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, was named the World’s Best Stout at the World Beer Awards 2022, a competition for beers from around the world.

The awards are held once a year by Paragraph Publishing Ltd., a British company that publishes Whisky Magazine. This year, about 3,200 brands from 50 countries entered the competition, and the winners were announced on Aug. 25.

29 Japanese brands that passed qualifying rounds in Japan advanced to the world competition, where they were evaluated by category. Nasu Royal Stout was selected as the World’s Best Stout in the stout category.

Since its launch in 1996, the brand has undergone a series of improvements. The stout is made with German hops and takes about one month to ferment and mature. It combines high bitterness with a deep and rich yet still mild flavor, in addition to boasting a coffee-like mouthfeel.

“We are happy to have received such high marks from Britain, the birthplace of stout,” said company representative Takashi Oyamada, 69. “Our success is all thanks to continued support from our customers over the years.”

Nasu Royal Stout goes for ¥880 per 330 ml bottle, including tax.