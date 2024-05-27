Western-Style Clinic in Little Edo; Built in 1913, Looks Like a House Out of a Picture Book
12:55 JST, May 27, 2024
KAWAGOE, Saitama — Buildings preserved from the 1900s form a unique landscape in central Kawagoe in Saitama Prefecture.
Stepping out of the street crowded with tourists, I found an elegant Western-style building in a back alley.
Chuseido Dental Clinic, built in 1913 as a clinic-cum-residence, is an active clinic where Kawagoe residents go for treatment today.
The light green clapboard exterior is said to be built in the English style, with double-door windows on the first floor and sash windows on the second floor. The house is surrounded by a red brick wall making it look like a house out of a picture book or anime, and passersby stop to admire it and comment on how cute it is.
The grandfather of the clinic’s current director, Fumio Nakano, 55, bought the building in 1931, when it was another dental clinic. The clinic had served local people from the early Showa period (1926-1989) to the postwar period, but closed when the grandfather Kiyoshi passed away in 1975. Since then, the clinic had been the Nakano family’s home, with the examination room turned into the children’s room and the staff room becoming the parents’ room.
It was 27 years later in 2002 when Fumio became a dentist and opened the current Chuseido Dental Clinic.
“I remember my grandfather treating my cavities here,” Fumio said. “My neighbors have told me, ‘I used to be treated by Kiyoshi-san.’ I’ve spontaneously developed a desire to open a dental clinic.”
For the reopening, the skeleton of the building was left untouched, and only areas in need of repair were renovated. The waiting room is furnished with antique wooden chairs. On sunny days, the windows let in bright sunlight, which can ease patients’ anxiety before treatment.
“Thanks to this building, I’ve been greeted by the people in the town,” Fumio said. “I want to continue to run a clinic where local people feel at home and have a sense of belonging.”
***
Chuseido Dental Clinic
Address: 13-5 Saiwaicho, Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture
Access: 13-minute walk from Hon-Kawagoe Station on the Seibu Shinjuku Line, 16-minute walk from Kawagoeshi Station on the Tobu Tojo Line.
Memo: The inside of the building is open for patients only. The building is illuminated in winter.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Low Tide Connects Enoshima Island Directly to Honshu; Tourists Enjoy Natural Phenomenon
-
Kyoto’s Aoi Festival Showcases Ancient Japanese Attire; Estimated 35,000 People Watch Procession from Roadside
-
Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo
-
New Fantasy Springs Area at Tokyo DisneySea Unveiled to Press
-
Over 100 Years of Kobe’s Famous Butaman Pork Buns; Looking to Future Evolution while Preserving Heritage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate