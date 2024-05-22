Tourists Drag in Morning Catch at Seining Event in Shizuoka Pref.; City Holds Event Since 2005
11:06 JST, May 22, 2024
ITO, Shizuoka — About 450 participants gathered at 6:30 a.m. for a seining event at Ito Orange Beach in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, earlier this month.
After receiving instructions, the participants dragged the net toward the beach and cheered when they saw their catch.
The morning’s haul included horse mackerel, oval squid, barracuda and gurnard, which were handed out to the participants along with bowls of warm miso soup.
“I often go to Izu [in the prefecture] and Ito, but it’s the first time I’ve dragged a seine,” said a 47-year-old man from Fujieda in the prefecture who received a surfperch.
The event — organized by the city, its tourist association and other entities — has been held since 2005, and this year, it is held every Sunday in May and June.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Liven Up the Dinner Table With Homemade Ham
-
Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo
-
Kyoto’s Aoi Festival Showcases Ancient Japanese Attire; Estimated 35,000 People Watch Procession from Roadside
-
New Fantasy Springs Area at Tokyo DisneySea Unveiled to Press
-
Low Tide Connects Enoshima Island Directly to Honshu; Tourists Enjoy Natural Phenomenon
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Minutes Show Policymaker Wants BOJ to Consider Further Rate Hikes Further