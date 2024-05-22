Tourists Drag in Morning Catch at Seining Event in Shizuoka Pref.; City Holds Event Since 2005

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Participants drag a seine as part of an event in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, on May 5.

ITO, Shizuoka — About 450 participants gathered at 6:30 a.m. for a seining event at Ito Orange Beach in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, earlier this month.

After receiving instructions, the participants dragged the net toward the beach and cheered when they saw their catch.

The morning’s haul included horse mackerel, oval squid, barracuda and gurnard, which were handed out to the participants along with bowls of warm miso soup.

“I often go to Izu [in the prefecture] and Ito, but it’s the first time I’ve dragged a seine,” said a 47-year-old man from Fujieda in the prefecture who received a surfperch.

The event — organized by the city, its tourist association and other entities — has been held since 2005, and this year, it is held every Sunday in May and June.