Shaved Ice Served with Local Ingredients in Aichi Pref.
13:12 JST, May 15, 2024
OKAZAKI, Aichi — Shaved ice made with spring water and locally harvested ingredients is being sold at eight stores mainly in the Nukata district of Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture. The treat will be available through Sept. 29 as part of the “Okazaki Kakigori Kaido” shaved ice event.
The shaved ice is made with water from a nearby spring, and comes with syrup and toppings made from locally harvested ingredients such as yuzu, blueberries, green tea and strawberries.
Shaved ice with toppings made to resemble a dragon — this year’s Chinese zodiac sign — can also be enjoyed at each store.
“We hope people will visit Nukata and enjoy tasting different flavors of shaved ice,” said Atsushi Umemura, who chairs a council organizing the event.
