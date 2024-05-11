Hyogo: Cockroaches, Mosquitoes, Caterpillars … Pesticide Researcher Re-creates His ‘Foes’ in Origami
12:34 JST, May 11, 2024
AKO, Hyogo — An employee of major pesticide company Earth Corp. has surprised his colleagues with faithful origami paper-craft reproduction of their ‘foes’ — cockroaches, mosquitoes, caterpillars and other shunned arthropods.
More than 100 kinds of pests, including about 1 million cockroaches and 100,000 flies and mosquitoes, are kept for the development of pesticides and other products at the plant in Ako, Hyogo Prefecture, where the Research and Development headquarters is located.
Kosuke Hiraoka, 46, a researcher at the headquarters, has been observing the pests and reproduced their antennae, limbs and stomachs. He is dexterous with his hands and has enjoyed origami since childhood. After joining the company in 2002, he began creating such works, starting with cockroaches before adding others.
To date, he has created 20 kinds of origami, including fleas, mosquitoes and aphids. Bedbugs, which have become a hot topic, were recently added to his portfolio. He said his most challenging work was a centipede — he had a hard time deciding how long to make the legs.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Traditional Japanese Knife Store in Tokyo’s Ningyocho District Dates to Edo Period
-
Liven Up the Dinner Table With Homemade Ham
-
Diamond Fuji Observed in Shizuoka Pref., Attracting Photographers
-
Vows to be ‘Ambitious’ at Hokkaido Statue Hit 100,000; Famous Quote Attributed to Sapporo Agricultural College Professor Clark Lives On
-
Kagawa: Video of 3 Dolphins Picking Up Garbage Goes Viral; Staff Trained Them to Exchange Trash for Food
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers