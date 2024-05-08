Home>Features>Japan In Focus

Imitation Contest on Breeding Grounds of Black-Tailed Gulls; Kabushima Festival in Aomori Pref. Attracts Tourists with Unique Competition

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Black-tailed gulls fly around Kabushima island in Aomori Prefecture on March 14.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:36 JST, May 8, 2024

HACHINOHE, Aomori — The Kabushima Festival was held on Kabushima Island in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, known as a breeding ground for black-tailed gulls, and attracted many tourists on April 20.

As the black-tailed gulls flew around in the blue sky, the annual contest to imitate the birds’ call was held on a special stage. Nine groups participated in the contest, and children who performed cute imitations and contestants who sounded just like the real thing were applauded.

The winner, a 15-year-old high school student from Hachinohe, said, “I was happy to be able to perform the call of a black-tailed gull surrounded by them in my favorite place, Kabushima Island.”

