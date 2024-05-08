‘Factory Flea Market’ in Sanjo Draws Bargain Hunters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A stall at the “factory flea market” held at Sanjo “Monozukuri” School in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, on April 20.

SANJO, Niigata — A “factory flea market” was held in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, last month, attracting bargain hunters looking for wares by local metal craftspeople and other items.

The event, called Kouba Nominoichi (Factory Flea Market), was held on April 20 and 21 at Sanjo “Monozukuri” (Manufacturing) School, where companies and other organizations have offices. The venue was crowded with visitors scouring for rare items, such as sample products that never made it to market and discontinued products.

It was the sixth time the event has been held, and more than 90 companies and designers mainly from the Tsubame Sanjo area in the prefecture set up stalls.

The items on display included tools and camping goods sold at outlet prices due to scratches and stains, discontinued kitchenware and small stainless-steel plates. At other booths, craftspeople demonstrated welding, spoon making and other skills and gave hands-on instruction to families.

“We hope that, through conversations with the artisans, the visitors will be fascinated by the craftsmanship,” said Akie Shida, the head of the secretariat office of Sanjo “Monozukuri” School.