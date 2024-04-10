Canal Cruise Boat Operations Kick Off in Toyama for 2024

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A cruise boat that started this year’s operations at Fugan Canal Kansui Park is seen on March 23.

TOYAMA — A canal cruise in Toyama City began its operation for this year on March 23 after a winter hiatus. The Fugan Suijo Line cruise, which navigates through the Fugan Canal, has been jointly operated by the prefectural and city governments of Toyama since 2009. The cruise starts from and returns to the Fugan Canal Kansui Park in the city.

The number of passengers in 2021 fell to just over 30% of the 2019 level due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last year saw a recovery, reaching the second highest passenger count in its history at 63,372.

An operation commencement ceremony was held at the Kansui Park on March 23, attended by about 30 people, including officials from the Toyama prefectural government. Nobukazu Takeuchi, manager of the regional revitalization bureau at the prefectural government, read a message on behalf of Toyama Gov. Hachiro Nitta, saying, “The prefecture and city will work together to create tourist demand and develop a vibrant city.”

This year’s operations are scheduled to run through Nov. 24.