Tokushima: Japanese Glass Eel Fishing Season Reaches Peak; Lights of Fishing Boats Create a Stunning View

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Fishermen scoop up Japanese glass eels with nets on the Yoshino River in Tokushima City on Feb. 10.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:35 JST, February 18, 2024

TOKUSHIMA — Fishing season for Japanese glass eel — juvenile eel — is reaching its peak at the mouth of Yoshino River in Tokushima City.

In the early hours of Feb. 10, yellow and green lights attached to small fishing boats illuminated the dark surface of the river, creating a fantastic sight as fishermen scooped up the eels with nets.

The eels will be shipped to fish farmers through brokers.

The fishing season runs from December to mid April.

