- Japan In Focus
Hyogo: Huge Straw Sandals Ward Off Evil Spirits
17:38 JST, January 27, 2024
TOYOOKA, Hyogo — Huge 1.5-meter-long straw sandals were offered to a local deity as part of an annual Shinto ritual praying for the health and safety of people in a mountainous area of Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, in early January.
“Sai-no-kami” is the local guardian deity enshrined in the city’s Tanokuchi district. The Sai-no-kami festival is held every January to ward off evil spirits by showing that there is a deity with big feet in the area. It is the custom of the district to hang a huge waraji and a huge zori on sacred trees in the festival.
Both waraji and zori are Japanese traditional sandals, but unlike zori that only have a thong, waraji also have a strap to tie around the ankle.
About 20 people gathered on the morning of Jan. 8, where they spent half a day making the huge waraji and zori sandals by bundling and weaving straw. They then carried the sandals along a snow-covered road to a small shrine at the edge of the district, where they tied them to two cedar trees.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Southwestern Japan’s Kyushu Selected in WSJ’s ‘10 Best Places to Visit’: Opening of Hotels, Sightseeing Trains Among Attractions
-
Hokkaido: Sightseeing Icebreaker ‘Aurora’ Begins Operation: Cruise to Run Through March
-
‘Shaun the Sheep’ Helps Promote Physical Activity in Saga City; Local Bus Decorated with Characters From British Series
-
Kinkakuji Covered with Light Layer of Snow; 1st Snowfall in Kyoto
-
Buttercream Cakes Sell Out Like Hotcakes at Tokyo Cafe
JN ACCESS RANKING
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates