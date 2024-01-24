- Japan In Focus
Large Oysters Attract Diners to Winter-Only Restaurant near Lake Hamana
13:31 JST, January 24, 2024
KOSAI, Shizuoka — A restaurant serving oysters and other winter delicacies from Lake Hamana opened on Jan. 6 for a limited period in Kosai, Shizuoka Prefecture.
The restaurant Kakigoya, located in local tourism facility Imagire Taiken no Sato Kaikokan, serves Purimaru brand large oysters grown in Lake Hamana. Kakigoya used to operate from a temporary shed in previous winters, but this year it opened on the second floor of the Kaikokan building, where customers can dine while enjoying the beautiful lake scenery. The most popular choice at the restaurant is a serving of three grilled oysters, available for ¥1,200. The restaurant also has a section where customers can grill oysters by themselves.
The restaurant will be open through March 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays. It is generally closed on Mondays. The restaurant recommends making reservations for the weekends as it can get crowded.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
‘Shaun the Sheep’ Helps Promote Physical Activity in Saga City; Local Bus Decorated with Characters From British Series
-
Southwestern Japan’s Kyushu Selected in WSJ’s ‘10 Best Places to Visit’: Opening of Hotels, Sightseeing Trains Among Attractions
-
Kinkakuji Covered with Light Layer of Snow; 1st Snowfall in Kyoto
-
Hokkaido: Sightseeing Icebreaker ‘Aurora’ Begins Operation: Cruise to Run Through March
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak