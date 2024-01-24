Large Oysters Attract Diners to Winter-Only Restaurant near Lake Hamana

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A customer shucks an oyster at Kakigoya in Kosai, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Jan. 6.

KOSAI, Shizuoka — A restaurant serving oysters and other winter delicacies from Lake Hamana opened on Jan. 6 for a limited period in Kosai, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The restaurant Kakigoya, located in local tourism facility Imagire Taiken no Sato Kaikokan, serves Purimaru brand large oysters grown in Lake Hamana. Kakigoya used to operate from a temporary shed in previous winters, but this year it opened on the second floor of the Kaikokan building, where customers can dine while enjoying the beautiful lake scenery. The most popular choice at the restaurant is a serving of three grilled oysters, available for ¥1,200. The restaurant also has a section where customers can grill oysters by themselves.

The restaurant will be open through March 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays. It is generally closed on Mondays. The restaurant recommends making reservations for the weekends as it can get crowded.