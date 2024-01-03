- Japan In Focus
Sado Island Unites for World Heritage Registration; Speakers, Locals Discuss Benefits at Symposium
16:51 JST, January 3, 2024
SADO, Niigata — In a bid to have Sado Island Gold Mine inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site next year, the Sado city government held a symposium on Dec. 16 to unite islanders towards the goal.
At the symposium held in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, about 150 residents listened to the challenges posed by the rapid increase in tourists and other issues.
A keynote speech was made by Ken Iwakawa, the section chief of the tourism and town development division at Yakushima town, Kagoshima Prefecture, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the registration of Yakushima island as a World Heritage site.
He said that his island — which has a population of about 11,000 — had been flooded by up to around 400,000 tourists, causing environmental destruction due to a lack of restrooms and parking. The town then took measures such as creating local rules to preserve the island’s nature.
Talking about the benefits of registration, Iwakawa said, “A World Heritage inscription will gain publicity and heighten the pride of local residents.”
The speech was followed by a panel discussion, involving the speakers as well as hotel owners and farmers who shared their hopes for registration.
Students of a local high school expressed their commitment to supporting the registration, with one of them saying, “I hope that the registration will make the young people of Sado Island proud of where they live.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Foot Bath Train in Central Japan Resumed after 4 Years Suspension
-
Osaka Hikari-Renaissance 2023 Begins in Osaka City; Lighting Cultural Property Building
-
Terrestrial Land Art Featuring Dragon Welcomes Visitors at Hitachi Seaside Park
-
Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Boasts History as 1st Department Store in Japan
-
Confectioner in Japan’s Shiga Pref. Serves Up Popular German-inspired Cake
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak