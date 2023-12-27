Sapporo Invites Foreign Influencers to Promote Scallops; Convenience Store Sells Hokkaido Scallop Curry

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki, right, and Secoma Co. executive officer Taketomo Sasaki promote Secoma’s curry product containing regional scallops on Dec. 7.

SAPPORO — Sapporo, hit hard by China’s measures to suspend imports of Japanese marine products, has invited foreign influencers on social media to a restaurant in the city to promote scallops and other Hokkaido marine products.

About 50 people from the travel and web media industries attended the event held at the French restaurant “Le Gentilhomme” in the city’s Chuo Ward on Dec. 8. Three dishes using scallops from Saroma in Hokkaido were served at the event, including grilled scallops and Western-style chawan-mushi (a steamed egg dish).

Five influencers from Taiwan, the United States, Australia and other countries, each with more than 100,000 followers, captured themselves enjoying their meal on video. Amine Habes, a 32-year-old influencer from France, said that the scallops were juicy and delicious, just like meat, and were the best he had ever had.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An influencer enjoys a scallop dish while another influencer captures the moment in Chuo Ward, Sapporo, on Dec. 8.

Secoma Co., which operates Seicomart, a major convenience store in Sapporo, began to sell “Dosan Hotate no Curry” (Hokkaido-made scallop curry) for ¥626.

The product is sold at 830 Seicomart stores in Hokkaido that sell the “Hot Chef” range of freshly prepared bento boxed meals. The spicy curry roux is flavored with dashi broth and contains three scallops sourced from Funka Bay.

Secoma executive officer Taketomo Sasaki visited the Hokkaido government office on Dec. 7. Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki, who tasted the curry, was surprised at the scallop’s size. “With the cooperation of the people of Hokkaido, we hope to overcome difficulties and promote Hokkaido foods,” Suzuki said.

In response, Sasaki said, “We would like to develop this into a regular product in the future. We will strive to increase the consumption of Hokkaido’s foodstuffs.”