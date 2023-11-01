Furumachi Dondon Festival Delights Spectators with Food Stalls and Performers in Niigata City

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A street artist performs at the Furumachi Dondon festival in Niigata on Oct. 14.

NIIGATA — Furumachi Dondon, a festival which has been an annual tradition in the Furumachi district of Niigata City’s Chuo Ward since 1980, was held on Oct. 14-15. The streets of Furumachi were bustling with spectators enjoying food stalls and performances by street artists.

Organized by a committee made up of parties such as local shop owners, the festival is held every spring and autumn with the aim of revitalizing the Furumachi district and the local shopping streets.

Around 100 booths, including food trucks and miscellaneous goods stores, were at the festival. Additionally, about ten street artists entertained the crowd with juggling, magic and other performances. The event also featured a live performance by Mondeo, a singer-songwriter from Niigata Pref.