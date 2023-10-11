- JAPAN IN FOCUS
Highlights of 10 Aomori Festivals Shown Together; Meta-Event Features Parade Floats, Local Noodles
11:18 JST, October 11, 2023
HIRAKAWA, Aomori — The Aomori 10 Cities Grand Festival, which showcases major festivals and foods from 10 cities in Aomori Prefecture in a single place, was held in Hirakawa on Sept. 23-24.
The festival started in 2012, and this year was the 10th time it was held. The venue displayed floats from such festivals as the Aomori Nebuta Festival and the Hachinohe Sansha Taisai. There were also booths selling local delicacies such as Kuroishi broth yakisoba noodles from Kuroishi and Lake Jusan shijimi freshwater clam ramen from Goshogawara.
Hirakawa resident Akihiro Kudo, 64, who attended with his wife, said with a smile, “I had never had an opportunity to see Hachinohe Sansha Taisai floats until now, but it was dazzling and beautiful.”
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July