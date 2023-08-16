Yamanashi: Special Service Marks 120th Anniversary of Kofu Station in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Passengers are seen boarding a special train at JR Kofu Station in Yamanashi Prefecture on July 28.

East Japan Railway Co. on July 28 celebrated the 120th anniversary of the opening of Kofu Station in Yamanashi Prefecture by running a special sightseeing train on the JR Chuo Line.

The High Rail 1375 service, which normally runs on the JR Koumi Line, which marked 88 years of its full operation. It was the first time for the train to run on the Chuo Line, allowing passengers to enjoy a two-hour trip between Kofu and Kiyosato stations.

The departure ceremony — held at JR Kofu Station on the day — was attended by 33 reservation-holding passengers and station staff. The train, which is known for running at the highest elevation of trains operated by JR group companies, is equipped with a planetarium and seats adorned with designs featuring various celestial constellations.

“I’m glad we were able to pull together with another line to hold this event,” said Shinichi Nakazawa, head of the Koumi Line control center for JR East’s Nagano branch. “We’ll continue to give it our all, so passengers can enjoy our services going into the future.”