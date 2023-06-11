Exhibition in Aomori Showcases Oceanian Textiles

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A series of tapa displayed on a wall of the exhibition space at the Aomori Contemporary Art Centre

AOMORI — An exhibition showcasing textiles from various Oceanian countries is currently being shown at the Aomori Contemporary Art Centre (ACAC) in Aomori, which is run by Aomori Public University.

At the exhibition, titled “Textile Revelations — Oceania’s Creations, Fukumoto Shigeki and Fukumoto Shihoko,” a wall is adorned with more than 130 pieces of tapa, a fabric from Papua New Guinea made with tree bark.

The tapa, which has geometric, or wave-like patterns drawn on it with dyes made from boiling down mud and soil, looks painstakingly woven. In Papua New Guinea, tapa is exchanged as gifts at various ceremonies and rituals, such as weddings and funerals.

Also on display is a collection of fabrics by dye artist Shigeki Fukumoto, who is well-versed in Oceanian textiles.

“I hope visitors learn about the culture and lifestyle [of Oceanian countries] through the tapa and other exhibits,” said Yuka Keino, a curator for the exhibition.

The exhibition runs through June 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.