Nara: U.S. Air Force Band Performs Jazz in Front of Great Buddha

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of the Air Force Band of the Pacific perform in Todaiji Temple in Nara.

NARA — The Air Force Band of the Pacific gave a jazz performance in front of the Great Buddha statue at Todaiji Temple in Nara on May 15.

The Band of the Pacific, one of the 10 U.S. Air Force bands, is based at Tokyo’s Yokota Air Base and performs in the Indo-Pacific region. It was their second performance at the Great Buddha Hall. The latest event was held as part of an event run by a local Japan-U.S. friendship group.

A quartet performed four songs and the audience enjoyed the performance, taking pictures with their smartphones.

After the concert, about 20 band members performed for free at the Nara Park bus terminal, playing 10 songs including the title song from “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.”

One of the performers, Sgt. Peter Somerville, said that it was a great honor to perform in the hall, and he was glad to have a large audience.