- JAPAN IN FOCUS
Shizuoka Pref. Festival Heralds Season’s 1st Tea Leaf Harvest
16:10 JST, May 15, 2023
SHIMADA, Shizuoka — The Kanaya tea festival held last month heralded the first tea harvest of the season in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture. The city is a leading tea production area.
About 500 girls and women dressed in tea pickers’ signature outfit — a patterned kimono with a bright-red tasuki sash and a tenugui kerchief covering the head — paraded through a street near JR Kanaya Station. They danced to folk songs such as “Chakkiri-bushi” and “Kanaya Ondo” in what was the first day of the two-day event.
The association to preserve and promote the festival held the biennial event after a five-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spectators also came to see various floats pulled by youths.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Tokyo bookstore starts 24-hour operations