Cycling Championship Held in Shizuoka Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cycling enthusiasts take part in a parade run in the center of the city in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on March 4.

FUJI, Shizuoka — About 170 top cyclists competed at Fuji Criterium Championship 2023 on March 4 and 5.

Professionals from 36 road racing teams in Japan cycled on a 1.8-kilometers-per-lap course that was specially set on a public road that passes in front of Fuji city hall in Shizuoka Prefecture. The main event took place on the final day as the riders covered 30 laps for a total of 54 kilometers.

Criterium competitions have a unique element in which packs of racers use strategy to cover dozens of laps around a short course, allowing spectators to see how powerful the riders are as they pass in front of them. Fuji City, which promotes regional development through competitive cycling, has served as the event’s organizer since last year.

The qualifying rounds were held on March 4, along with other events. Cycling enthusiasts from other prefectures including Kanagawa and Hyogo took part in what is called a parade run, along with the members of the local professional team Levante Fuji Shizuoka.