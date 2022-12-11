Gifu: Parents, children plant 25 sakura saplings in park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A child plants a cherry tree sapling with the help of others at Maruyama Park in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, on Nov. 5.

GERO, Gifu — Local parents and children planted cherry tree saplings at Maruyama Park in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, on Nov. 5.

The volunteer maintenance group, Maze-Nakagiri Satoyama Seibitai, takes care of the 1-hectare park, which has an observation deck and terrace, and is in charge of weed cutting and tree trimming.

About 40 participants planted 25 saplings of someiyoshino cherry trees, each about 1.8 meters tall, with the help of the volunteer group. A plaque with the name of the child who planted the tree was attached to each sapling so that the children could watch over its long-term growth.

“I hope this activity encourages people to use this park and deepen their attachment to their hometown,” said a representative of the group.