Shizuoka: Umbrella-themed event enlivens Shizuoka Pref. sky

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Colorful umbrellas hang from ropes at the Fuji Umbrella Sky event in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Oct. 1.

FUJI, Shizuoka — Fuji Umbrella Sky, an installation event featuring colorful plastic umbrellas, kicked off at Obuchi-Sasaba in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Oct. 1.

The area is known for its scenic spots, including numerous tea fields and a clear view of Mt. Fuji.

Events in which brollies are hung from ropes to create a “sky of umbrellas” are thought to have originated in Portugal. Similar events began to be held in Japan about five years ago.

The event’s tagline is “Ue o muko” (Look up).

Junior Chamber International Fuji, a group of young people in the city, organized the first-time event to encourage people affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic and recent Typhoon No. 15, which caused significant harm in the prefecture.

The installation comprises about 180 umbrellas.

“They’ll likely look good on social media,” said a 57-year-old man from the city as he took pictures of the umbrellas.

The event runs through Nov. 5 and admission is free.