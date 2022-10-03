Kagawa: Quirky makeup festival rekindled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Local residents parade with comical makeup on their faces in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, on Sept. 11.

TAKAMATSU — A unique festival, in which people walk through the streets sporting comical makeup, has made a complete comeback in Kagawa Prefecture.

The Hyoge Festival was held on Sept. 11 in Takamatsu, which has been an autumn tradition in the Kagawa district of Takamatsu. Hyoge means “to fool around” in the local dialect.

Kagawa Prefecture, located in the northern part of Shikoku, has often been plagued by drought since ancient times. The festival is said to have started more than 300 years ago to pray for a good harvest in gratitude for water. It is believed to have originated as a ritual to honor Yanobe Heiroku, who built a large reservoir for residents suffering from water shortages.

This was the first time in three years that the festival was held in its complete form. About 160 local residents with painted cheeks and decorated beards entertained onlookers while also wearing face shields to help prevent infections. They paraded for 2 kilometers before entering a reservoir while carrying the shrine.

“It was fun to see so many people watching us,” said a 59-year-old local man who participated in the parade.