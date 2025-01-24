xxxHOLiC Stage Play Returns After 2023 Cancellation; CLAMP’s Dark Fantasy Manga Reenters the Spotlight
“Engekichou Itan ‘xxxHOLiC’ -Zoku Sai-,” a stage production of the popular manga series by CLAMP, opens today, Jan. 24.
Adapted from the popular manga, the production marks the second installment in a stage series depicting the mysterious events that unfold around Kimihiro Watanuki, a high school student who can see “ayakashi” spirits (beings similar to yokai monsters, which haunt humans).
Its standout feature is the play’s all-male cast.
Its source material is “xxxHOLiC,” a manga series by CLAMP, a creative collective comprised of four women known for works such as “Cardcaptor Sakura.” The manga series enjoys enduring popularity due to its multilayered storytelling, combining humor as well as horror.
In the upcoming stage play, Shogo Sakamoto as Watanuki meets Yuko Ichihara, played by Motohiro Ota, a proprietress of “Mise” mansion, who grants wishes to her visitors. Watanuki begins working part-time at Mise in return for a cure for his peculiar ability to see and even attract ayakashi spirits, which have been plaguing him. From there, he becomes involved in several peculiar “jobs.”
The stage series’ first installment was performed in 2021, and its sequel was canceled halfway through its run in 2023. The upcoming stage play is set to be the restaging of the 2023 sequel, featuring almost all the same cast.
This is the third time Sakamoto and Ota have shared the stage since the first installment. Their interview showed them to be in perfect sync.
* * *
The Yomiuri Shimbun: What do you think is the draw of “xxxHOLiC”?
Motohiro Ota: It sounds cliche but I’d say its mysterious world. It’s almost like you can smell it …
Shogo Sakamoto: It doesn’t sound cliche at all coming from you! It certainly has a mysterious charm, which may not be easily understood.
Ota: Since this is a complex story made up of various elements, it allows you to imagine what the characters are feeling and so on.
Sakamoto: I know what you mean. There are many characters and ayakashi spirits who each have their own philosophies and aesthetics. The best example of that is Yuko, isn’t it?
Ota: Yuko’s words are profound. It feels like being tested on how to interpret them.
Sakamoto: For that very reason, I want to take in the story from every angle. In my opinion, the more carefully we look at, think on and sincerely face this work, the more interesting it will become.
Yomiuri: The shopkeeper Yuko is the pillar of this work’s point of view, isn’t she? To me it seems that she sees everything.
Ota: She has a special standpoint. I try to keep struggling while playing her so as to avoid becoming didactic. If I fail to communicate to the audience that her words reflect her experience and thoughts, her words will lack persuasiveness.
Yomiuri: Meanwhile, Watanuki always goes back and forth between the two, human and ayakashi spirit worlds.
Sakamoto: He is essentially a passive person. His experience may be closer to that of the audience. So as Watanuki, I try to engage with any character seriously and sincerely.
Yomiuri: The stage series has been performed by all-male cast members since its first installment. I think it is an interesting choice, reminiscent of kabuki. What do you think about it, as actors performing in the play?
Ota: As an actor, it is challenging. Gender is of no importance when it comes to dealing with human themes. Our other cast members also face their respective roles head-on, without trying to lean into a stereotype just because the character is female, which I appreciate.
Sakamoto: From the beginning, I have looked forward to the experience, rather than feeling concerned. Having now performed it, I think it’s the right way to do it. As Mokkun [Ota] says, this is a delicate work about matters of the heart. To me, this could be a play that tries to pass on a message that can be expressed by either men or women.
Yomiuri: Do you have any ayakashi spirits who you want to meet or make friends with?
Ota: They seem like they would be troublesome to meet …
Sakamoto: They would not be easy to deal with, would they? It’s possible Zashiki Warashi [an ayakashi spirit who is in love with Watanuki] might care for her friends.
Ota: She could become very possessive and never let you do what you want.
Sakamoto: You may be right.
Yomiuri: It’s because you both understand their complexity so well that neither of you can casually say you’d be friends with ayakashi spirits.
Sakamoto: They all have strong personalities. If I didn’t have to get too involved, I would like to objectively observe the Karasu Tengu ayakashi spirits. [They protect Zashiki Warashi. In the stage version, three Karasu Tengu always act together.] I like their brotherly energy, so I’d like to see them.
The production will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 9 at Theater H in Tokyo and from Feb. 14 to 16 at Sky Theater MBS in Osaka.
The official website is
https://engeki-xxxholic.com/ (Japanese only.)
The English ticketing website is
https://www.j25musical.jp/en/stage/863
Motohiro Ota:
Tokyo native. Born on Jan. 19, 1987. Ota is active in so-called 2.5-dimensional theatrical productions based on manga, anime or video games and appeared in various stage plays including “The Prince of Tennis,” “Touken Ranbu” and “Hunter x Hunter.”
Shogo Sakamoto:
Born on Jun. 13, 1993 and coming from Hyogo Prefecture. Sakamoto has performed in 2.5-dimensional stage plays such as “The Prince of Tennis” and “Demon Slayer” while active as a singer and songwriter.
